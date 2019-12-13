Apple's next iPhone might take crisper photos thanks to Spectral Edge buy

APPLE HAS REPORTEDLY acquired Spectral Edge Ltd, which could make for a much-improved camera on the iPhone 12.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has snapped-up the UK startup which specialises in wrangling infrared camera shots and mixing them with standard camera phots, then letting machine learning tech figure out how to turn that blend into crisp pics with accurate colours.

Apple has predictably kept tight-lipped about the acquisition. But public filings do show that Apple now has control of the company, though there's naff all in the way of information as to what Tim Cook's crew will do with it.

As such, it's time to take a trip down speculation lane; our prediction is that Cupertino will use the tech gobbled up from Spectral Edge to deliver a swish new camera system for the next-generation iPhone.

That's hardly an out-there bit of crystal ball gazing, but then again Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro already offer pretty much the best smartphone photography around so one might argue why it needs to bother with such an acquisition.

But a lot of what makes up the current iPhones camera champs is down to their image signal processing and software chops. Adding more smart image processing into the mix could help the next-gen iPhone not only deliver class-leading photography skills but also add in new features, say much improved augmented reality capabilities.

Of course, Apple could just sit on the tech and use the acquisition to keep such camera stuff out of the reach of Samsung or Google. But we'd expect it to do something with Spectral Edge's tech, even if it won't say what that is. µ