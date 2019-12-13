FTC might order Facebook to stop merger of Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

Whatsapp is one of three messengers that want a conjoined back end

SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook is reportedly battling attempts to block its plans for a conjoined messenger service.

The company announced in January that it would be working on a new back-end that would allow instant messaging on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to use a single contact list and message history, all with the end-to-end encryption which already exists in WhatsApp.

However, despite the fact that Facebook has been less than committal on a launch date, having warned that it could be well into 2020 before we see it, the whole move is in jeopardy after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued an order to halt the process.

Usually, when it does this, it's because it has plans to take action against the company, and insiders have claimed that a formal injunction could be issued in the dawning days of the new year.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal (paywalled), the FTC is concerned with antitrust - the combined platform would become far and away the biggest instant messenger service.

However, it is also concerned about the way that data would be shared between platforms. Facebook has proven itself to be instrumental as a tool of political influence and breaking down the silos between platforms could expose the public to more unchecked propaganda and smear.

So a bit like Twitter, all the time, then, really.

With Facebook's reputation for keeping itself to itself being less than stellar, the US Government is showing extreme caution over the prospect of a move that could see Mark Zuckerberg's empire grow still further.

It's also no secret that governments are no lovers of end-to-end encryption - something at the backbone of proposals.

Depending on the result of any investigation, it could be that the FTC will not only close down the messenger project, but force Facebook to sell one of its subsidiaries - Instagram or WhatsApp, which would make the whole thing null and void anyway. μ