Microsoft goes all cubist with Xbox Series X reveal

It's probably not going to be waterproof or be able to hover

STAR TREK NERDS REJOICE; the next-generation Xbox, officially dubbed the Xbox Series X, looks like a bit like a Borg cube ship. And like said sci-fi craft, it should be pretty powerful.

Xbox boss bloke Phil Spencer described the console as "bold and unique", which is probably going a little too far as, well... it's basically just another black rectangular machine from the folks at Redmond, that can either be orientated vertically or horizontally.

But beauty is only skin deep; it's what's inside that matters. The Xbox Series X is targeting 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, using a custom AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen CPU and RDNA-based graphics, with support for ray-tracing and variable rate shading tech. In some cases, it will apparently help games hit 120 frames per second and deliver 8K resolutions.

It's the innards that have influenced the Xbox Series X's design, with the vertical orientation effectively allowing hot air to be vented out of a grill on its top with a single large fan taking care of main cooling duties, which should mean the console won't sound like it's taking off when it's silicon is being pushed.

"Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you," said Spencer.

"Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay."

So not only will it outpace an Xbox One X, which is a pretty impressive machine able to run Red Dead Redemption 2 in 4K at 30 frames per second, it will also have a suite of backwards compatibility. Not too shabby.

We don't know much else about the rest of the specs, but more will likely be revealed in time. And at least we know what the machine looks like, though we doubt it'll set aesthetic pulses racing.

A new Xbox Wireless Controller was also revealed, but it looks so similar to the current-gen one, it's not worth kicking up a fuss about.

However, what its noteworthy is that Microsoft has a whole load of developers under its banner, so we hope to see a load of Xbox Series X exclusive games pop up at the end of 2020 and into 2021.

So now it's up to Sony to show its hand with PlayStation 5, which also uses AMD innards. µ