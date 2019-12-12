China's Kylin forks are about to join up for new 'domestic os'

TWO CHINESE tech giants are joining forces to create a new operating system aimed at cornering its home market.

China Standard Software (CS2C) and Tianjin Kylin Information (TKC) are both tied up with the powers that be in Bejing but are, nevertheless, software titans in the land of the rising CO2 emission.

If this all sounds a bit familiar, that's because we've been down this road before - several times.

CS2C and TKC have both dabbled in the Linux-powered Kirin OS, which was the original "homegrown" operating system for China. CS2C designed NeoKylin and TKC is currently managing the original Kylin.

Now the two will form a joint company to realise a new Kylin, bringing the best of both earlier flavours and expanding to reflect 21st Century life.

The process of "Dewindowsifying" (the correct word is 'defenestrating') has been on the table since Windows XP days, but Microsoft's joint venture with Tencent has allowed them to keep trading a customised edition of Windows, and therefore the project goes back on hold.

The new operating system even has a logo, which combines elements from the logos of its predecessors. However, despite this, it doesn't actually have a name yet. It's just being called "domestic OS" for now.

Kylin is believed to have been cobbled together using large chunks of FreeBSD code, in a Linux wrapper, but despite this, TCK claims it is still getting around 24m downloads a year.

It's likely the new operating system will be pure-play Linux.

The latest announcement is a(nother) sign of China's desire to ditch Western software wherever possible.

With the ongoing trade spat between the US and China, and the ongoing tightrope being walked by Huawei, it was kind of inevitable that this would raise its ugly head again. China recently announced it planned to rid government computers of foreign tech by 2023.

The question now is whether it'll actually come to fruition this time, or something else will stall it at the gates. μ