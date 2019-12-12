iPhone users are officially more horny than Android fans

LIKE PEOPLE WHO buy PlayBoy for the articles, we've been reading the alarmingly in-depth PornHub 2019 Insights page. There are some surprisingly interesting findings in there so strap on in.

For starters, iPhone users appear to be more prolific masturbators than their Android brethren and sistren. While iOS devices account for around 25 per cent of the mobile OS market share worldwide, iPhone and iPad owners somehow manages to snaffle up 52.8 per cent of all PornHub's mobile traffic - a rise of 19 per cent year on year. Android takes 46.6 per cent, with "other" accounting for 0.5 per cent. Hopefully this stat will find its way into Apple's next keynote.

In the UK, mobile masturbators accounted for 74 per cent of PornHub traffic, up ten per cent on last year. It's this kind of ingenuity that makes us round-the-clock fiddlers, with no hour of the day undefiled. Well done everybody.

The UK's average dwell time went up three seconds year on year to ten minutes and 20 seconds, too. So well done, you stamina stallions.

Despite this, the UK actually dropped a slot to become PornHub's third-biggest market, with Japan leaping up to third place. We can't help but wonder how much of that is down to Microsoft Japan introducing flexible working hours. μ

If there was any doubt, this all points to a whole lot of grumble. In 2019, PornHub claims it transferred 6,597 petabytes of data, which breaks down to 209 gigabytes per second over the course of a year. "To put this in perspective, if you copied all of 2019's transferred data onto hard drives and stacked them, they would reach 100km high to the edge of space," the company writes. Handy if you can only visualise things when compared to stacked hard drives.

One final weird trend to point to: game console porn aficionados. Not only did searches for Zelda-based pornography shoot up 138 per cent to over 5.5 million, but there was a surprise comeback for the PlayStation Vita. In all, 9.1 per cent of all game console traffic came from the doomed handheld, a rise of 23 per cent year on year.

Overall the PlayStation family was the top performer, with 51.5 per cent of all console traffic, though kudos for the 4.3 per cent of gamers still getting some use out of their Wii U. µ