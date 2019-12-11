iOS 13.3 is here with support for security keys

ANOTHER VERSION OF iOS 13 is here, but this time around it's not just fixing bugs.

For anyone who has been following as closely as we sadly have had to, iOS 13 managed to work its way through eight software updates in two months - a process that was so traumatic it changed the way the company will work in future.

This time around, the headline feature is the ability to use FIDO2-compliant USB-C, NFC and Lightning security fobs within Safari. It's an extra layer of security to prove you are who you say you are when you enter passwords, and it's supported by a growing list of big names including Gmail, Twitter, Outlook and Facebook.

Also new for 13.3: Communication Limits. This is an offshoot of parental controls, which allows parents to set up exactly who can and can't contact their children. Approved contacts can be set, but only for first-party Apple apps like Phone, FaceTime, Messages and iCloud - though of course, regular parental controls can block any apps being installed that might circumvent that loophole.

Apple News also gets a new layout to better fit stories from Apple News+ outlets. You can now 'like' or 'dislike' stories with a single tap, like a Roman emperor deciding whether or not to spare a defeated gladiator.

And of course, it wouldn't be an iOS 13 update without some bugs to squash. This time around, Apple has fixed a whole host of small things, from slow wireless charging to missed call badges not vanishing on the Phone app, which sounds absolutely maddening. There was also a bug that would incorrectly show cellular data as being switched off, which sounds potentially costly.

Finally, everyone's favourite app - Stocks - gets an update. It now includes Apple News stories in both English and French for Canada, with new labels for breaking and developing stories. What a treat. µ