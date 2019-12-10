Intel's Comet Lake-S CPUs could pop up in April 2020

INTEL CHIP FANS, keep April 2020 free in your calendar, as that's when the chipmaker could release its next-gen Comet Lake-S processors.

At least that's the skinny according to Hong Kong tech site HKEPC, which noted that the high-end Z490 motherboard chipset will be released in April next year, thereby heralding the arrival of the new CPUs.

These processors won't be 10-nanometre chips like the Ice Lake mobile CPUs from Intel, though the chipmaker has promised 10nm desktop CPUs will come at some point. Rather, the Comet Lake-S processors will be evolved takes on Intel's well-established 14nm architecture.

From Comet Lake-S, we can expect processors with up to 10 cores for the top-of-the-line Core i9, with eight cores for the Core i7, and six for the Core i5. As such, the CPUs will be an evolution of the ninth-gen desktop CPUs rather than a radical change.

With these core configurations and likely improved performance and efficiency, Intel would then have a range of new CPUs to butt heads with AMD's third-generation Ryzen processors. Built on Team Red's 7nm Zen 2 architecture, which offers more performance and better instructions per clock, AMD's Ryzen 3000-series of CPUs has been doing particularly well and seeing the underdog chip maker really start challenging Intel.

Of course, come April 2020, the Ryzen 3000-series CPUs will have been out for some time, so Intel might be hitting back at this competition a little too late. And that's going by HKEPC's report, which may not be correct and could have the wrong timeline for Intel's 10th-gen chips.

At the time of writing, we simply don't know for sure what timings Intel is working on for its 10th-gen desktops processors. And while time will tell, we probably won't. µ