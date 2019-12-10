Silicon Valley: Final episode review

(WARNING: contains mild spoilers)

AFTER SIX SEASONS, the most relevant-to-INQ comedy on television has aired for the last time.

Silicon Valley was the brainchild of Mike Judge (Beavis & Butthead, King of the Hill, Office Space) and told the story of a group of developers in an incubator, with an idea.

What happened next was a series of ups and downs, very unsubtle digs at the industry, and caricatures of some of its biggest characters, and a group of stars who outgrew it long ago.

Nice, then, to let them say goodbye to their audience.

The final episode was told in flashback, from 10 years in the future, but telling the story that cliffhangered last week. The plot, even five years ago, would have been nonsensical, so it's more power to the writers that it filled an hour with something that despite being bizarre, could happen. Who knows, perhaps it already did?

Everyone's story is finished beautifully, aside from Erlich (TJ Miller) who left the cast under a cloud after Series 4 and is only seen in a photo ID towards the end of the episode.

In a comedy that is as much led by its recognisable characters as its industry in-jokes, the performances in the final episode are stellar - Lori's inability to understand how to be interviewed, Richard's padded-cell moment when he realises the problem, Jared's sycophancy, which goes into overdrive, Danesh's complete irrationality when faced with the prospect of being poor….

Or perhaps our favourite moment in the whole episode - Gilfoyle's outgoing voicemail message which is revealed as: "Leave a message. PS….. Fuck off Danesh (beep)". We should have expected it.

Monica, the honorary straight-woman, also gets the odd choice line too, though she's never at her best unless she's reacting to a Lori or a Peter (RIP), and Gavin, the arch-nemesis, is very much in the background this time - this is the lead cast's time to shine.

Oh, except, of course, Russ Hannigan and a lot of a certain alcoholic beverage sneak in too.

When historians come to evaluate Silicon Valley in years to come, it'll probably be recognised for what it is - a cracking sitcom, yes, but also a beautifully observed history of the 2010s in tech, with all the ridiculous posturing that the industry is still fighting its way through.

Is it time? Yeah, probably. It's managed to push its luck and win for several series - it probably wouldn't have kept the standard for one more. But by gosh, it'll be missed. If you've never indulged, we're talking virtually compulsory viewing for anyone with an interest in tech. It might just feel a little too familiar at times. But that's part of its charm.

Bartender's Score: Tres Comas. μ

All six seasons of Silicon Valley are available on Sky and Now TV