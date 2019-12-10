Huawei will extend Harmony OS globally during 2020

TROUBLED CHINESE TECH GIANT Huawei has announced plans to expand the rollout of its bespoke Harmony operating system.

The company took the covers off its proprietary OS last year after it was placed on the US Entity List, preventing it from trading with US companies including Google and Microsoft.

Rather than continue dependency on Western firms, Huawei had been preparing an operating system of its own for several years, in case the time came where it was told it was no longer welcome and decided to go out on its own.

Pretty impressive foresight, innit?

Anyway, Harmony OS will be rolling out to more devices worldwide next year, but Huawei says it's more than happy with Android for phones for now, and Microsoft already has a licence to skirt the ban so it won't be appearing on phones or tablets.

So far, the OS has debuted on an Honor Smart Vision TV and will start to appear, globally on ancillary devices such as smartwatches, VR headsets and audio devices next year, putting it on equivalency to Samsung's Tizen.

Huawei's last phone release, the Mate 30 range, debuted with Android, but the open-source version that doesn't include any Google products and services. It's not known if Google's application for an anti-Entity licence has been approved.

Huawei's next big launches are likely to be a new phone range (probably the P40) and some previously trailed additions to its Matebook computer series, and likely announced at MWC Barcelona in February.

Three months is a long time in tech right now, and with the ongoing spat between the USA and China over trade, anything could happen between now and then.

As things stand, the MateBooks will be able to run Windows, and the P40 will be, once again using the open-source AOSP version of Android. μ