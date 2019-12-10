Apple is returning to CES after a 28-year hiatus

APPLE IS COMING BACK TO CES, with the 2020 Las Vegas tech showcase marking the first time the Cupertino crew has officially appeared at the show in 28 years.

But this won't be a tech showcase with Tim Cook doing the tech exec equivalent of windmilling his penis in front of eager onlookers. Rather, the whole thing will be about privacy and will star Apple's senior director of global privacy Jane Horvath.

To be specific, Horvath, which sounds a bit like a name an elf would have in Lord of the Rings, will be discussing how "privacy is a human right". That's on-brand for Apple, as it's been spouting about privacy in a big way recently.

However, recently it has felt like Apple has been extolling the virtues of privacy for all, but then has been sucking up iPhone 11 location data, though it blamed that on a quirk of managing ultra wideband connectivity tech. So there's a bit of irony there.

Horath will be joined by Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy officer of policy, who'll speak about how "the future is private", potentially extolling the virtues of how Mark Zuckerberg wants to make Facebook a privacy-focused platform, and avoiding too many questions around the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The overall roundtable, which will feature other privacy gurus, will be centred around "what do consumers want", with privacy being front and centre.

In a world where privacy seems to be constantly breached, there's likely a large number of folks starting to give a damn about what tech companies do with their data and how it is collected, stored, and then used. µ