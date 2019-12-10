Microsoft is killing off Wunderlist in 2020

SOFTWARE ASSASSINATING TECH GIANT Microsoft has announced that the end is nigh for one of its favourite acquisitions.

Wunderlist, the to-do app, was bought by Microsoft four years ago to form the basis of its successor app (just called To-Do), and has been facing the sword of Damocles ever since, which must feel awful, we imagine.

Now, the death day has been confirmed for the much-loved app, next year, with Microsoft explaining (in between bouts of bigging up the To-Do app): "We've stopped releasing new features and big updates to Wunderlist, so as the app ages it's become more difficult to maintain.

"As technology continues to advance, we can't guarantee that Wunderlist will continue to work as it should, or as we'd like it to."

Wunderlist will close in May 2020 and in the meantime, you'll be able to migrate your lists to Microsoft To-Do, as long as you have a Microsoft account attached to it.

Earlier this year, Wunderlist's original founder, Christian Reber, actually offered to buy the site back from Microsoft, after he became increasingly frustrated with watch it being put out to pasture in small steps.

It's pretty clear that's not going to happen and from 6 May, Wunderlist tasks will no longer sync, making the app a whole lot less useful.

At times like this, we're always reminded of Microsoft's greatest squandered app - Sunrise. The calendar app offered functionality that still isn't being offered today, but alas, it was asset-stripped, the tech merged into Microsoft's Outlook for Mobile (itself a rebranded purchase) and then, not to put to finer point on it, the sun set.

Our advice to our friends at GitHub - purchased by Microsoft in June 2018 for a cool $7.5bn - If anyone mentions a site called "Microsoft Repositories", run. Run like hell. Run fast. μ