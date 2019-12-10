AirPod sales give the wearables market a much-needed boost

APPLE IS FLOGGING so many AirPod headphones that it's helped shipments of wearable tech surge, according to analyst house IDC.

The boffins at IDC, which stands for International Data Corporation rather than I Don't Care, said that 84.5 million wearable devices were shipped in the third quarter of 2019.

That's a hefty 94.6 per cent increase over the same quarter in 2018, and it sets a new record for quarterly wearable tech shipments, if that sort of stuff gets yer ticker pounding.

Apparently the "hearables market" - our jargon gland just did a sick - makes up nearly half of the wearable tech shipments with folks splurging on wireless headphones as increasing amounts of smartphones ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

And it's Apple's Airpods that are taking up the lion's share of those sales. Cupertino's slightly odd-looking wireless earbuds have 35 per cent of the market, having shipped 29.5 million units in 2019's third quarter.

"Hearables have become the new go-to product for the wearables market. This began with multiple vendors removing the headphone jack from their smartphones, driving the move toward wireless headphones. It continued with hearables incorporating additional features that either augment or expand the audio experience," said Ramon T. Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables team.

"Next, hearables have taken on multiple form factors -- ranging from truly wireless to over-the-ear headphones -- appealing to a broad base of earwear user preferences. Finally, prices have come down significantly, with some reaching below $20."

So there you have it, for those of you too embarrassed to ask about wearables. The wearable tech market is being dominated by headphones with Apple's AirPods coming up on top.

For what it's worth, we don't think headphones should really be bundled into the wearable tech category, as we feel that's more of a place for innovative tech, like jackets with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, just because. But then that's probably why we got kicked out of tech analyst school. µ