Intel brings 22nm Pentium G340 back from the silicon scrapheap

CHIPMAKER Intel is bringing its once-defunct 22nm Haswell processors back from the dead, for some reason.

Intel had its Haswell processors slated for end-of-life but has made an unexpected U-turn, deciding it will keep producing the Pentium G3420 with a little help from its friends at Samsung and TSMC.

Chip chasing folks at TechSpot noted that Intel issued a Product Change Notification, which noted that the Pentium G340 is back, baby. And apparently it's due to a "new roadmap decision", which is pretty much as vague as it gets when it comes to explaining why the Haswell chip has been given a new lease of life.

The Pentium G340 itself is hardly a processor to get excited about. It's a dual-core, two-thread CPU that clocks up to 3.2GHz; hardly an AMD chasing chip. And there are other Pentium chips that offer more.

But then if there wasn't an appetite for the CPU, almost certainly exclusively on the OEM side of things, then we doubt Intel would have discontinued its discontinuation.

Such a decision is likely down to Intel's 14-nanometre chip shortage and the lack of a wide variety of 10nm CPUs at present. So it's likely turning the older 22nm Haswell CPU to fill gaps in supply for lower-end processors.

That's all we know really. There are naff all other details to go off. But the whole thing is indicative of the rigours of a chip supply shortage, with Intel lacking the capacity to churn out enough slices of silicon to meet demand.

There are worse positions for the chip maker to be in. But a slowdown in supply potentially leaves the door open for AMD and it's latest third-generation Ryzen processors to snap up OEM market share from Intel. µ