Apple's Mac Pro will be 'available to order' this week

We feel like we're getting poorer just looking at them

GOOD NEWS MONEYBAGS-MAC FANS, the cheese grater inspired Mac Pro is going to be available to order from Tuesday, according to an email that's been going out to interested parties.

If you're unaware of the Mac Pro's imminent arrival and haven't been saving up, you may want to move along now. As you can see in the tweet below, the email was extremely light on details, but we already know what the entry-level Mac Pro will set you back: $5,999, or around £4,557 if you're on this side of the Atlantic.

Again, that's the entry-level Mac Pro, although the term is pretty relative given the basic model packs an eight-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card. Expect to easily clear five figures for the fully upgraded version with a 28-core processor and 1.5TB of RAM.

Maybe ask Calvin Harris if his is any good before you put in that pre-order.

If you're sucking air through your teeth at this point, you may want to look away now, because while Apple also promised the Pro Display XDR will be available to order at the same time, it's even weaker value. The 32in display may pack a 6K resolution with 1,000,000:1 contrast, but it'll also sell for $4,999 (around £3,797) with an extra $1,000 if you want the fancy anti-glare nano-texture coating.

The real cherry on the cake is the $999 Apple wants you to pay for a stand, though. We'll just rest it in the corner of the room, thanks. Yes, there used to be a chair there, but we sold it to pay for the Mac.

You never know - maybe Apple will feel generous with its dollar-to-pound conversions. Though if we were to give you odds on that, it'd be close to that contrast ratio we mentioned above. µ