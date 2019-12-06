The 16in MacBook is having some teething problems
Not all it's Mac'd up to be
IF YOU'VE SPENT over £2,000 on a laptop, you probably won't take kindly to it not behaving perfectly. And two issues about the brand new 16in MacBook have got Apple users particularly irked.
Yes, these do feel a bit like "my diamond shoes are too tight" kind of complaints, but again: they are over £2,000 poorer for a sub-par experience, so hear them out.
The first issue relates to a strange 'popping' noise from the speakers, similar to the kind you get if you turn off speakers sharply. It's weirdly prominent when you skip a bit of video, like in the clip below:
Yeah, it's not in the same league as a battery with a tendency to explode, by any means, but you can see how it would be a little bit irritating all the same, and its led to a thread full of people complaining on the Apple forums.
The second issue would be more serious, if enough users agreed it was a problem. There's some dispute on the MacRumors forum as to whether it's real or imagined, but some users are complaining about a ghosting effect on the screen when scrolling text.
2019 MacBook Pro users: anyone else getting this extreme ghosting blurry look on their displays during motion? I've sat down with 4 MacBooks now in the last 2 days all with the same problem. (Slo-mo video) pic.twitter.com/dBTjmgjbQI— Keepsake (@imkeepsake) October 24, 2019
The fact that not everyone is convinced suggests it's either a problem only impacting a few users, or some have been so spoiled by high-refresh-rate monitors that a 60Hz screen just doesn't cut it any more.
The speaker problem is something Apple is reportedly aware of and working to fix, but there's no word on a similar concern for the display issue. If you're dissatisfied with your purchase, remember that Apple's return policy is extended from 15 November to 25 December, meaning you have a slightly bigger window to take things back during. Plus you'll be over £2,000 richer. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Microsoft appears to be planning a version of Windows 10X for IoT devices
X marks the smart home
Qualcomm is working on AR glasses with Pokémon Go's developer
The lens said the better
Galaxy S11 specs, release date and price: Bloomberg adds weight to 108MP camera rumours
Samsung is planning a camera 'overhaul'