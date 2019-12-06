Opera 55 brings a customisable dark mode and Android 10 compatibility

FAT LADY-BASED BROWSER Opera is back with version 55 of its Android browser, and it contains a few new tricks up its digital sleeve.

The big one (and we know you've all been gagging for it, like the slathering dogs you are)… DARK MODE IS HERE!

Yes, Opera has joined the software craze of 2019 with a 'fully customisable' dark mode, which includes a feature to turn entire web pages dark, even if they haven't been coded with a dark mode.

You can combine it with other aspects of night mode - for example, you can set the dark mode to turn on in the evenings as part of the wider Night Mode, which now has a scheduling option and lets you control colour temperature, level of light dimming and so on. You can also toggle the web page dimming, and even dim the entire keyboard if that's your bag.

Dark modes, for all our frippery on the subject, have a lot of uses, not least of all the fact that they're easier on the eye. But in tandem with the colour temperature control, it also minimises blue light for those midnight oil days.

Away from dark mode (we know it's what you really want to talk about, but we've got a website to run) this is the first update to Opera to address initial problems with Android 10 compatibility, which will come as a relief to Pixel owners, amongst others.

Opera's bundled news service has been updated to offer two-column reading on tablets and some new language support, and if you're the sort of person who needs to switch in a hurry, you'll be pleased to see that swiping between tabs has now been enabled, just like on Google Chrome. You swipe on the menu bar, rather than the page.

2020 is going to be interesting for the browser market, with Microsoft making the leap from EdgeTML to Chromium for its Edge browser. As such, it's fascinating to watch the browser makers look for "killer features" to set their app apart. μ