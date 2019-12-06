MICROSOFT APPEARS to be working on yet another version of Windows.

According to a job listing spotted by Windows Latest, the company is recruiting for an engineer to build an IoT version of Windows 10X.

Those with memories will know that Windows 10X is a new sub-branch of Windows 10, designed specifically for multi-screen devices, such as foldables.

In truth, it's not a completely new build - thanks to the arrival of Windows Core OS, the new modular version of Windows, developers can simply create new "modules" rather than reinvent the wheel.

That's particularly good news for compatibility - the fewer changes there are, the less there is to go wrong during updates, and that's something which Microsoft's track record is 'somewhat lacking' in the same way that Ryan Clark-Neil is 'somewhat everywhere' at the moment.

The advert enthuses: "You will interact with teams across the company or directly with industry leaders to solve both common and complex problems. You will build the next generation IoT operating system based on Windows 10X."

There's some speculation both at INQ Towers and elsewhere that the ad copy is slightly misleading, and that they're actually looking for someone to work on Windows Core - of which Windows 10X is likely to be the first manifestation.

Also worth noting is where the job sits, right in the Azure cloud team: "In this specific role, you will help define and engineer Azure services to manage and monitor millions of IoT devices. "

That could be an early indication that Windows Core will also up the reliance that Windows has on cloud services - which could mean that Windows 10X devices have quite a bit in common with Google's Chromebook range, in terms of functionality.

Either way, this is early days. If Microsoft is only just hiring, there's going to be a long gap between now and Windows 10X, let alone Windows 10X IoT. μ