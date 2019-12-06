Microsoft is bringing Fluent Framework and 'microtasks' to Office for iOS and Android

MICROSOFT IS BRINGING its 'Fluent' Framework to the mobile versions of its Office suite of apps.

The change is currently in progress and will also see the introduction of some techniques that might involve 'unlearning' some of the ways we work. In partnership with Microsoft Research, it is thought that the company will integrate what it calls "micro-productivity" techniques.

This was explained in an earlier blog post thusly: "Our goal is to provide new ways of accomplishing smaller goals that contribute towards larger productivity, instead of setting aside large chunks of uninterrupted time.

"Currently, we are focusing on writing as a potential domain where micro-tasks can be used to create content, but micro-tasks can also be used in a variety of other domains such as coding and education."

It's not clear how these concepts will manifest in Office for Mobile, but it's nothing if not intriguing. The Fluent Framework is a bit more tangible - that's a way of providing a framework for collaborative working, it's not the Fluent Design language. That's a different thing.

A standardised framework makes it a lot easier to ensure compatibility during collaboration. It also helps internally - it has allowed designers (over 40 of them!) to create a series of ‘took-kits' to help people make the most of Office collaboration.

And in case you're one-step-ahead, the upcoming Surface devices, and other dual-screen devices will need a bit more work and so there's a Fluent-native version of Office being built, behind-the-scenes, in preparation.

The updated versions are rolling out from today for Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook and OneDrive, with Yammer, Teams and Planner being updated soon.

To download/update, just visit your app store for iOS or Android. μ