Qualcomm's 8c and 7c processors pave the way for budget Snapdragon PCs

US CHIPMAKER Qualcomm is paving the way for more affordable ARM-based PCs with its new Snapdragon 8C and 7C processors.

Fresh from showing off its 5G-focused Snapdragon 865 SoC at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, the chipmaker took the wraps off the Snapdragon 8c and 7c, two new processors that are destined for more affordable Windows PCs.

The two chips will sit alongside the high-end Snapdragon 8cx, which Qualcomm this week announced is now available in an enterprise-grade version that brings with it optimised system performance and connected security software.

The Snapdragon 8c, as its name suggests, is the higher-spec of the two chips. It arrives as a replacement for the now long-in-the-tooth Snapdragon 850, and Qualcomm claims it will deliver a 30 per cent improvement in performance along with 6TOPS of AI performance. Specs-wise, the 7nm chip features a Kryo 490 CPU, Adreno 675 GPU, and an integrated X24 LTE modem for connectivity, and OEMs will also be able to pair the chip with Qualcomm's X55 5G modem.

The Snapdragon 7c, which is built on the 8nm process, comprises an octa-core Kryo 468 CPU, Adreno 618 GPU, and X15 LTE modem -there's no 5G option available here. However, Qualcomm says the chip will offer a 25 per cent increase in system performance and up to twice the battery life compared to current lower-end Windows PCs.

"Qualcomm Technologies' innovation in smartphones and connectivity placed the power of your desktop PC in your phone, now the phone is returning the favour by bringing thin, light, always-on, always-connected, all-day battery life experiences to your PC," burbled Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile at Qualcomm.

"The mobile-first consumer wants an experience on par with a smartphone, and we have the innovation, the inventions and the technology to enable this experience for customers across price points."

Though INQ wasn't at the Snapdragon Summit in Huawei - our invite must have got lost in the post - Qualcomm told lei-wearing reporters that Snapdragon 8c machines will fetch around $500 to $699, while 7c-powered PCs will cost less than $499 when they arrive in 2020. µ