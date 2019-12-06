DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is moving to Google

DEEPMIND CO-FOUNDER Mustafa Suleyman has left the AI lab to take a role at its parent company Google.

Suleyman announced over the summer that he was taking open-ended leave from DeepMind, fuelling speculation of a rift. However, he has emerged, seemingly unscathed and will now take up a role involving AI at Google. It's not clear exactly what that looks like

DeepMind's Health Division was split from the rest of the company and absorbed into Google earlier in the year, having previously been part of ultimate parent Alphabet's "other bets".

This caused some friction, as DeepMind has been working closely with the NHS amid guarantees that Google-proper would not be allowed access to medical data. Google has since promised that it will keep such information siloed from Google activity, such as your browsing history.

Announcing the move, fellow co-founder Demis Hassabis said: "Mustafa leaves DeepMind having helped set us up for long-term success, and I'm looking forward to what he'll achieve in the years ahead as he joins Google in a new role."

The news comes at a particularly sensitive time, ahead of next week's general election. Google's influence in the UK health service is an example of an argument at the heart of the campaign - that of US influence in the NHS.

The main criticism of Streams, the pilot app for kidney patients, was that it failed to offer explicit consent to patients during the testing phase.

Suleyman wasn't just limited to health during his time at DeepMind, working on projects involving optimisation in Android and even optimising energy use in Google Data Centres.

Lest we forget, DeepMind is also the team behind AlphaGo, the AI that beat all-comers at highly complex board game 'Go'. Following its triumphs, world champion Lee Se-dol announced his retirement last week, claiming that AI is "an entity that cannot be defeated".

So in that sense, at least, mission well and truly accomplished, Mr Suleyman. μ