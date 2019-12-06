Apple's 'highest-end' 2021 iPhone might ditch the charging port entirely

REMEMBER HOW WELL Apple's decision to abandon the 3.5mm headphone jack went down, back in 2016? People still moan about that three years later, and now it seems Apple has something even more drastic in mind: the death of the Lightning Port.

Rather than plugging the gap with a USB-C port, the company intends to fill it in, according to Apple soothsayer Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest report for TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors. The result will be an iPhone that can only be charged wirelessly - and yes, you'll be paying more for this inconvenience.

"Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high-end models," Kuo wrote in the research note. "It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and iPhone ASP. Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience."

We're not sure who is clamouring for this feature, but it sounds wildly impractical to us. Getting files on and off the thing sounds like a nightmare, for a start, making you tediously dependent on cloud storage. And that's before we even get into the fact that wireless charging is slower, and while trains, coffee shops and bars have an abundance of plug sockets, they don't tend to be well-stocked with wireless chargers.

Given the iPhone has been water-resistant since 2016, the only benefit we can see is aesthetic. But really, who is looking at the bottom of their iPhone wishing away an unsightly port?

The good news is that Apple hasn't abandoned usability completely, according to Kuo's notes. He also predicts that an iPhone SE 2 Plus will emerge in 2021 featuring Touch ID built into the power button, which feels a bit more sensible. This will allow for a full-screen display with a much dinkier notch.

Kuo's note predicts the iPhone SE2 Plus will either be 5.5in or 6.1in. That's quite a difference, but he wouldn't be the first man to optimistically round up by half an inch. µ