Facebook is suing a company for using malware to plant scammy ads

MOST OF US wouldn't kick off court proceedings with a press release. Most of us also don't have the money and resources Facebook has, of course, which is why once again we're reading about legal action via the Facebook newsroom.

The target of Zuckerberg's wrath is the appropriately named ILikeAd Media International Company, Chen Xiao Cong and Huang Tao. Facebook alleges that the three conspired to hack user accounts and then charge innocent users for bogus adverts flogging diet pills and counterfeit goods, often with pictures of celebrities attached.

The blog post - a joint effort by Facebook's director of platform enforcement and litigation, Jessica Romero, and director of product management, business integrity, Rob Leathern - isn't actually too long. Indeed, just getting those ridiculous job titles in there increases the post length by four per cent.

But it does give us a few more details: "The defendants deceived people into installing malware available on the internet," for example. As opposed to all that malware you can pick up from your local Londis, presumably.

But in all seriousness, there are a few other choice details. Facebook is equally ticked off because of the way it alleges its targets deployed their ads, for example.

"In some instances, the defendants also engaged in a practice known as cloaking," the post explains. "Through cloaking, the defendants deliberately disguised the true destination of the link in the ad by displaying one version of an ad's landing page to Facebook's systems and a different version to Facebook users."

But as well as being an extra cherry on the Facebook-baiting cake, it also gives the company a bit of a get-out for not engaging its lawyers more often. "Cloaking schemes are often sophisticated and well organised, making the individuals and organisations behind them difficult to identify and hold accountable," the post continues. "As a result, there have not been many legal actions of this kind."

The company adds that it has refunded all victims of the phoney ad spend - said by Buzzfeed to have cost the company over $4 million, so no two-bit operation - and "helped them to secure their accounts."

It doesn't mention doing anything to assist the people who clicked the bogus ads, but you can't help everyone. Well, you almost can with Zuckerberg's wealth, but you know what we mean. µ