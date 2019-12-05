US charges Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers behind Dridex banking malware

THE UNITED STATES has charged two Russian hackers for allegedly developing and distributing the Dridex banking trojan to steal more than $100m.

The two hackers - group leader Maksim Yakubets and "close associate and administrators" Igor Turashev - were members of a hacking group known as "Evil Corp", claims the US departments of Justice and Treasury, a nod to the multinational conglomerate in the TV show Mr Robot.

As per the indictment, Yakubets oversaw the creation of Dridex - known in some circles as Bugat or Cridex - malware that is spread via phishing emails to steal login credentials and empty the accounts of bank employees and customers.

Specifically, Evil Corp used the malware to "infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and financial institutions in over 40 countries, causing more than $100m in theft," according to the Treasury Department.

Yakubets, who is believed to be at large in Russia, is also accused of assisting the Russian government by acquiring "confidential documents" for the FSB, and of using Zeus malware to "outrageously" pilfer more than $70m from victims' bank accounts.

The Justice Department says Evil Corp's criminal proceeds are likely "significantly higher" than the estimated $100m stolen, making it one of the largest hacking sprees of all time.

"Treasury is sanctioning Evil Corp as part of a sweeping action against one of the world's most prolific cybercriminal organizations. This coordinated action is intended to disrupt the massive phishing campaigns orchestrated by this Russian-based hacker group," said Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, in a statement.

"OFAC's action is part of a multiyear effort with key NATO allies, including the United Kingdom. Our goal is to shut down Evil Corp, deter the distribution of Dridex, target the 'money mule' network used to transfer stolen funds, and ultimately to protect our citizens from the group's criminal activities." µ