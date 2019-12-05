Pablo Escobar's brother launches a foldable phone with aim to blow past Apple

THERE ARE TIMES when we feel like we haven't really woken up and are instead in some warped parody of the world; case in point, the news that Pablo Escobar's brother has launched an "unbreakable" foldable phone.

Yes, that Pablo Escobar, the notorious Columbian cocaine peddler and subject of the first and excellent Narcos series on Netflix. But while Pablo caught a bullet from his drug dealings, his brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria seems to be more into designing tech rather than pushing white powder.

Whether or not Roberto used a little something to fire up his imagination we don't know, but he came up with the Escobar Fold 1. As its name would suggest it's a foldable phone that looks a little like a Royole FlexPai, only with a gold-coloured flair.

But despite the colouring, the Escobar Fold 1 is rather cheap, with a price tag of $349 (some £270), which is a lot cheaper than the £2,000 one needs to hand over for Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

For that meagre price, the Escobar Fold 1 offers a 7.8in flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,920x1,444. And the plastic the screen is made out of it apparently "a special type of plastic" and is "tougher than the Galaxy Fold", according to Escobar, who spoke to Digital Trends.

You might think that at such a low price, the Escobar Fold 1 would have snort-worthy innards. But with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 and up to 8GB of RAM, and storage that tops out at 512GB, you'd be wrong.

And when it comes to cameras, the phone has a 16MP main camera and a 20MP secondary lens, which suggests it would have a good camera system for snapping pics of rival gangs one has disposed of but wants to inform the cartel that they're a badass.

The Escobar Fold 1 will also come without any carrier lock, meaning it can be used across the world. But how exactly, Escobar will manufacture and sell this phone across the globe remains to be seen.

But like his brother, Roberto has big ambitions though these seem more legal than Pablo's.

"I have told many people that I would beat Apple and I will. I cut the networks and retailers, to sell to customers phones that can fold for only $349, phones which in stores cost thousands of dollars by Samsung and others. This is my goal, to beat Apple, and by doing it myself like I always have," he told Digital Trends. We're sure Tim Cook is quaking in his iBoots.

Regardless, Roberto is clearly proud of his phone and a TV ad suggested that it's something Steve Jobs would have cooked up, perhaps if he'd been riding the white horse.

"Apple Boy Steve once looked into space… he saw Pablo Escobar with a phone beyond anybody's imagination," the advert's gravely-voiced narrator enthused. "By the past and the future, true power in your hands. Ready the phone, ready to become you."

Another ad shows a group of scantily clad ladies touting the Escobar Fold 1 as if it was a bottle of perfume from one of those obscure adverts where Johnny Depp or Natalie Portman say a collection of disjointed phrases one might expect if one had just said hello to Charlie.

Given foldable phones haven't exactly taken off or proven to have been the most reliable, we'd take Escobar's ambitions with a line of salt. But we kinda want to be wrong and see the Escobar name rise again but this time as a Steve Jobsian tech guru rather than cartel patron. µ