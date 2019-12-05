SCARECROW LOOKALIKE and UK prime minister Boris Johnson has hinted that he'll ban Huawei from Blighty's 5G network, before proudly wielding his Huawei smartphone just hours later.

Speaking after a Nato leaders summit in Watford this week, the PM suggested allowing Huawei into the UK's network might "prejudice" the Five Eyes intelligence relationship.

This comes after bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for his appearance at WrestleMania 23, applied pressure for other countries to adopt the US ban, suggesting that getting into bed with the Chinese firm could lead to a breakdown of security cooperation.

"On Huawei and 5G, I don't want this country to be unnecessarily hostile to investment from overseas," Johnson babbled, presumably sounding like a cross between Jack Whitehall and a tumble dryer.

"On the other hand, we cannot prejudice our vital national security interests, nor can we prejudice our ability to co-operate with other Five Eyes security partners, and that will be how - that will be the key criterion that informs our decision about Huawei."

Boris' remarks come after Trump, also famed for playing 'himself' in 2020 rom-com Two Week's Notice, issued a fresh warning that Huawei's involvement posed a "security danger".

However, hours after he strongly hinted that Huawei could be barred from UK networks following next week's general election, Johnson whipped out his, er, Huawei smartphone on live television.

Following an interview on ITV's trash-peddling This Morning, the PM used what is claimed to be his own personal Huawei P20 Pro to take a selfie with presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Boris Johnson has suggested that the UK will comply with the US stance on banning Huawei equipment from the UK's 5G network - while taking a selfie on a Huawei P20 Pro https://t.co/CHPVKqi19R — Rhiannon Williams (@RhiannonJudithW) December 5, 2019

"Willoughby said Johnson reappeared after his interview on the programme and 'he whipped his phone out' in order to take the picture," according to the Press Association. µ