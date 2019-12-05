Plex launches a free, ad-supported Netflix rival

MEDIA STREAMING CONDOLIDATOR Plex has launched the next stage of its expansion with a Netflix-style film and TV library.

The free, ad-supported library offers thousands of titles made available thanks to recently announced deals with Warner Brothers and Lionsgate (which owns a gazillion production companies and the premium US network Starz).

The AVOD (the 'A' is for 'ad-supported', you can guess the rest) service has, according to Plex, the biggest potential reach of any service in its class, available for free in 200 countries.

Plex is keen to point out that there are no plans to start applying ads to your personal content, which remains a mainstay of the entire platform. It adds: "That would be a really terrible idea for many, many reasons".

The company has said that it plans to expand the service in the future as it signs new carriage deals. It joins a library of add-ons for Plex users, including Tidal integration and Live TV via an DVB-T to IPTV box such as HDHomerun.

The best bit for users, is they don't have to do anything. The whole library is available, right now, as a tab in the Plex interface. But not in a 'thank you for the album, Mr Bono' way - you can turn the tab off if you really want. But then, hey - no free movie library for you. Which is silly.

Expect, if you're in the UK, you might not want to rush. We recognised one movie in the "Most Popular" category, and many of the titles singled out by Plex, simply aren't there.

We've checked in with Plex, and will update this story when they come back to us.

In other streaming news, Sky Q customers are getting a new app - Xite, which was previously only available on Samsung Smart TVs in the UK, claims to have every almost every music video ever made, and lets you build your very own MTV. It's free, with a premium ad-free option that also offers enhanced search and unlimited skips. μ