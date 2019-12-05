Apple admits some 2019 MacBook Pros suffer random shutdown borkage

APPLE HAS ACKNOWLEDGED that there have been random shutdown issues plaguing some MacBook Pro 13 machines released in the summer.

The company posted a support document to guide folks with affected MacBook Pro 13 models on how to tackle the problem, which sees the laptop sporadically shut down even when the battery has a charge.

There has been a large number of complaints from users of the latest MacBook Pro 13, notably on the MacRumors forum, who have suffered from the same issue.

"It comes fully charged on 100 per cent, so I use it as normal (not charging it) gets to about 25 per cent and just cuts out. Only turns back on if I put the charger in. Battery shows as 0 per cent then jumps back up to 25 per cent happened four times," said one poster.

"Obviously took it to the Apple store and they exchanged it for a new one. Exact same thing happens again. This time it shows as 0% and has a service battery sign, after about two minutes jumps back up to about 30 per cent with no service battery sign."

Apple's fix, which is not guaranteed to work but "might help", involves letting the laptop drop below 90 per cent charge then connecting the power adapter. Once that's done, all apps need to be closed and the laptop's lid needs to be shut so that it goes into sleep mode. From there, users should wait for the machine to charge for at least eight hours and then they should boot it up and install the latest version of macOS.

If that doesn't solve the problem then Apple will need to be contacted. So much for ‘just works'.

Give the latest MacBook Pro 13 isn't exactly cheap, the fact that such issues are popping up merely months after it's release isn't exactly reassuring.

Apple's MacBook Pros from across the recent years have been blighted by issues before, notably with the Butterfly mechanism used in their keyboard being rather bork-prone. µ