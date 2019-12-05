Microsoft 365 set to arrive in Spring 2020 to unite the houses of Windows and Office

MICROSOFT LOOKS SET to launch its 'Microsoft 365' all-in-one subscription service to consumers in the first half of 2020.

Mary Jo Foley of ZDNet reports intel that the package, which combines Windows with Office, Skype and OneDrive in a single monthly package, is currently testing under the working title "M365 Life" and the codename Alta.

Microsoft had, by all accounts, intended to release the new offering this year, but ended up putting it back to Spring 2020 for logistical reasons.

It had previously been outed as a result of a number of misspeaks from Microsofties as senior as Satya Nadella himself who first referenced "Microsoft 365" nearly two years ago. Heck, we reported it was on the way almost a year ago to the day.

Foley (who we're quite happy to quote directly because anything Microsoft she says is usually bang-on) adds that there will be a more consumer bend compared to the current enterprise offerings which include things like network security.

The more likely add-ons, beyond the Skype and OneDrive allowances included in Office 365, are more likely to be practical things - such as a password manager and the upcoming "Teams For Life" version of Microsoft Teams.

There's no word of any bundling for gamers, such as the forthcoming xCloud service.

From the reports, the implication seems to be that what we'll be getting isn't just a bundle of software - this will be a new version of Windows that has all these things embedded in it by default.

In other words, Microsoft is offering you a way to buy into its ecosystem completely and entirely and pay extra for the privilege, rather than cherry-pick the best apps for your needs.

If that's the theory, then it is working in practice, because Enterprise customers who had switched to Microsoft 365 were found to be bigger revenue creators than ones that weren't.

Pricing and exact launch (and indeed name) are yet to be fixed, but keep watching for some concrete details soon - unless it is delayed again, of course. μ