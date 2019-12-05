Huawei is officially suing the FCC over 'unconstitutional' ban

PARIAH TECH GIANT Huawei has lodged legal papers in the US courts, outlining its plans to sue the FCC for effectively killing off his US business.

The move follows a shift in the company's extended policy of keeping its powder dry after it launched a defamation campaign last week against members of the French media.

The final straw came last month when the FCC confirmed that it would not allow telcos to use federal subsidies to pay for Huawei's network equipment. It also banned rival ZTE.

This is going to hurt smaller, rural internet providers the most, especially in some cases where they have already ordered, or even installed Huawei kit.

"The FCCclaims that Huawei is a security threat. But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has not provided any evidence," claimed Song Liuping, Huawei's Legal Eagle.

"The FCC's order violates the Constitution, and we have no choice but to seek legal remedy."

Despite a relaxation in "entity list" ban which recently saw Microsoft issued a licence to continue trading with Huawei, the company is still Boffin Non-Grata when it comes to sales and use in the country itself.

This is definitely a change in tone from Huawei which has been largely sticking to occasional barbed comments thus far. But with the trial of their chief financial officer, currently holed up in a luxury jail somewhere, due in January, the knives have started to come out.

Huawei's role in the coming weeks will be to show that, beyond its customary denials of any wrongdoing, it can also cite unfair treatment by Washington over its foothold in the USA.

It's estimated that Huawei has shelled out $1.9m in lobbying alone during 2019, as it courts other governments for both business and sympathy.

Huawei's place in the UK is likely to be dependent on who wins the election, but current incumbent and living cartoon character Boris Johnson has hinted that, like his predecessor, he would probably give Huawei some limited access to the 5G market in the UK. μ