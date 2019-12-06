Apple explains why the iPhone 11 is collecting location data

APPLE HAS FINALLY SPOKEN OUT about an issue with the iPhone 11 that sees it tracking users' whereabouts even if they've switched Location Services off.

This was first discovered by security wiz Brian Krebs, who found that even if a user disables location permissions for all individual apps and services, the iPhone 11 Pro continues to ping its GPS module to gather location data.

This goes against Apple's privacy policy, which states that while the iPhone will periodically "send the geo-tagged location of nearby WiFi hotspots and cell towers" in an encrypted form, users can disable location services entirely with one swipe (by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and toggling 'Location Services' to 'off').

Krebs revealed in a video (below), which he sent to Apple in November, that even if you disable Location Services for every app individually and switch the device to flight mode, the GPS still pings a mysterious server when it is back online.

Though an Apple staffer initially dismissed the issue as "intended behaviour" and said the firm does not see any "security implications", the firm has now issued an official response and said it's all due to the iPhone 11's new ultra wideband-focused U1 chip

"Ultra-wideband technology is an industry-standard technology and is subject to international regulatory requirements that require it to be turned off in certain locations," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

"iOS uses Location Services to help determine if iPhone is in these prohibited locations in order to disable ultra wideband and comply with regulations. The management of ultra wideband compliance and its use of location data is done entirely on the device and Apple is not collecting user location data."

While it claims it's not sneakily collection location data, Apple also told TechCrunch that it will include a toggle for the iPhone 11 that will enable users to completely block location services in an iOS update. µ