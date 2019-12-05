Moto's One Hyper smartphone is an all-screen machine

SOMEONE AT MOTOROLA must be a fan of the OnePlus 7T Pro, as the Lenovo-owned brand has just shown off the bezel-less, pop-up camera-sporting One Hyper smartphone.

The so-called 'Total Vision' screen looks to be a corker. Sized at 6.5in with a resolution of 1,080x2,430, it pretty much takes up the entire front of the phone, again not dissimilar to the OnePlus 7T Pro.

This screen is also bezel-free thanks to the use of a pop-up front-facing camera. Though unlike the 7T Pro's 16MP camera, the One Hyper has a 32MP camera, which could deliver some pretty sharp selfies, if that's your bag.

Speaking of cameras, there are two of them on the rear; one 64MP main lens and a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, teamed with a laser system for focussing.

There's also AI optimisation to help get the best shots and the cameras use Google's CameraX API, which will supposedly let third-party apps to use the AI tech in the camera system, such as delivering neat portrait shots and using HDR pics.

There's also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone, something that's increasingly becoming a rarity these days.

Powering the handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. That's a lower-end SoC compared to the 8-series Snapdragon chips, but it still has plenty of the capabilities of the flagship SoCs. Completing the specs is 4G of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage than can be expanded to up to 1TB.

One thing that's set to appeal to Android fans is the One Hyper uses pure Android 10 with no bloating extra user interface elements added on top. It should also help the phone run a little more smoothly.

It's currently available in the US for $399 (some £300) in Dark Amber, Fresh Orchid and Deepsea Blue. It's set to come to Europe, but we've yet to hear when it'll get to Blighty. µ