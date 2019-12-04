Amazon let cops see a heatmap of Ring doorbell users in their area

IF YOU USE A RING DOORBELL then the rozzers might know about it, as Cnet reported that cops partnered with the Amazon-owned brand were provided with a heatmap of Ring doorbells within their area.

The folks at Cnet reviewed public documents from the Rolling Meadows Police Department in Illinois that were obtained by privacy researcher Shreyas Gandlur, which showed the US bacon had a heat map of the Ring doorbells being used in a neighbourhood.

That's not to say the other police forces beyond the US also had the same access, but it would seem like the 50 in Trump land had an insight into Ring doorbell use and an idea of where they were being used, though Ring did note that actual location of the devices wasn't given to the police.

"As previously stated, our video request feature does not give police access to the locations of devices. Ring is constantly working to improve our products and services and, earlier this year, we updated the video request process to no longer include any device density information," the company said. "Previous iterations of the video request feature included approximate device density, and locations were obfuscated to protect user privacy. Zooming into areas would not provide actual device locations."

You might shrug at the idea that the rozzers know you're using a Ring doorbell. But the whole thing is indicative of how the cops can effectively use consumer tech to conduct surveillance of citizens. It's all a big 1984 Big Brother to us.

And this is not the first time such data sharing with the filth has happened, as Ring also admitted provides the police with footage sucked up by the Ring doorbell through an option in during the doorbell's setup. But rather worryingly Amazon washed its hands of all responsibility of that footage once it's in the hands of the cops.

Privacy is really starting to look a bit old-hat as 2019 comes to a close. µ