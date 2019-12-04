Mozilla removes Avast and AVG extensions from Firefox over dodgy data collection

OPEN SOURCE aficionados at Mozilla have swooped in on four Firefox extensions that really ought to have known better.

The four extensions are made by Avast - an anti-virus firm of some repute, and cover services from Avast itself, and its purchased rival AVG.

Mozilla says it acted on reports from a reliable source - Wladimir Palant, the man behind the AdBlock Plus extension for Firefox.

His findings suggest that the Avast extensions are guzzling up user data, including browsing histories, for no relevant purpose.

Both Mozilla and Google ban the unnecessary harvesting of user data.

Palant had already gone public on the problem, back in October, but is re-promoting his findings after discovering that AVG extensions are also misbehaving.

Upshot is, after months of banging his head against the wall with Avast, he contacted Mozilla which acted within 24 hours.

Mozilla says that the URL collection is entirely necessary for its products to function but:

"We have already implemented some of Mozilla's new requirements and will release further updated versions that are fully compliant and transparent per the new requirements,"

At time of writing all four of the extensions: Avast Online Security, Avast Safeprice, AVG Online Security and AVG SafePrice, are still available for Chrome users - all four are still live in the Chrome Store.

That said, now Mozilla has acted, there's every chance that Google will follow suit, especially as the reasons for the ban by Mozilla also affect Chrome's rulebook.

All that said, it doesn't sound like these extensions are going to be gone long. Avast is a big business and doubtless it already has a team working on updated Chrome extension builds as well as the replacement Firefox add-ons.

Today's news has echoes of the Avast-Piriform buyout in 2017, which led to multiple accusations of data collection that simply hadn't existed under independent ownership. μ