Huawei doesn't use a single US component with the Mate 30 Pro

HUAWEI HASN'T TAKEN being snubbed by the US lying down, which is why it's managed to make the Mate 30 Pro with zero components made in Trump land.

The New York Times gained access to an analysis by UBS and Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, who rolled up its sleeves and did a teardown of the Mate 30 Pro and poured over its components, concluding that only international suppliers had been used to make the flagship phone.

This is an indicator of the manufacturing and supply chain reach of Huawei, as well as show how it's rather resilient in the face of the US trade ban earlier this year that prevented US companies doing business with it.

The ban meant Huawei isn't able to ship new phones with native Android services and Play Store access baked into them. But then access to Google services has long been banned in China, and Huawei has its own app ecosystem, which might not appeal to Westerners big into Gmail and YouTube, but has found an audience in China, which just happens to be a vast, vast market.

As such a recent Gartner report has Huawei in second place when it comes to global smartphone market share. That's not to say losing access to Google services hasn't hurt Huawei, it's just that it's size and reach means it can weather the US trade ban storm.

Having made the Mate 30 Pro using an international supply chain, could also see the company take more of its component making in-house, after all it already makes its own Kirin SoCs.

And in-house component creation might be all the rage next year, especially as Apple now has Intel's modem business, which could see it make its own modem chips for future iPhones. µ