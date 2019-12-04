John McAfee kicks off Presidential campaign with the aim of smashing the system

FUTURE ENUCH* John McAfee has officially kicked off his bid to be President of the United States of America.

The anti-virus mogul turned crypto boffin confirmed in a tweet yesterday that he would be running as planned, despite recent legal action against him.

The McAfee 2020 U.S. Presidential Campaign has now formally begun. I cannot be President. You all know this. But I hope you also know that I am a perfect candidate to disrupt this system, and I fully intend to do so. Welcome to our first campaign video.https://t.co/bcWFlMryUy — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) December 3, 2019

McAfee ran for office under the Libertarian Party banner in 2016 (endorsed by Ron Swanson, we assume). This time he's an independent, with a focus on bringing down the traditional political paradigm. His slogan? "Get Your Soul Back".

If you want to get into the mood for the long fight ahead, you can watch one of McAfee's campaign videos which sees our hero brandishing a machine gun (a lot) and then performing pretty impressively on the piano. No actual policies, though.

Whilst McAfee, as he acknowledges, can't take up office, thanks to his ongoing run-ins with the tax office, he's already come up with a solution to the issue of not being able to campaign on US soil without being arrested.

He plans to deploy proxies/surrogates, wearing McAfee masks, to attend events in his stead and even speak for McAfee, thanks to an earpiece linking each surrogate to his master's voice.

*Incidentally, the INQ calculator works out that with 393 days until the end of 2020, Bitcoin will have to gain $2526.18 a day if Mr McAfee still wants to sing baritone in the choir in 2021. μ