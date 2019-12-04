Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 is 5G-focused... yawn

QUALCOMM HAS SORT OF revealed the Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC, confirming it exists and will be 5G centric but giving naff-all in the way of extra details.

Clearly choosing Hawaii as the place to reveal the SoC to invited media, which for reasons unknown didn't include The INQUIRER, has dulled the company's appetite for detail, as all that's seemingly been said is the SoC will make use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

It'll inevitably come with a boost in processing and graphics performance and come with the AI smarts supporting bits and stuff to help smartphones process images with more aplomb. But again, we have no solid details to go off.

So yeah, Qualcomm has got an SoC that pretty much an iterative upgrade on the Snapdragon 855 but will be 100 per cent 5G-focused.

The chipmaker also revealed the Snapdragon 765 and 765G. Again, details were thin on the ground, but these mid-range SoC will come with the X52 5G modem and some high-end features, like 4K HDR image capture, that have filtered down from the flagship 8-series.

The Snapdragon 765G is apparently gaming orientated, hence the G suffix, and should, therefore, come with boosted gaming performance; likely in the form of a faster CPU and better graphics accelerator.

These new Snapdragon SoCs are expected to pop up in a swathe of smartphones next year. That should mean there'll be a lit more phones that'll have 5G connectivity, which should correspond with the boosted rollout of 5G across the UK and other nations.

And that should mean all the things people have spouted about 5G enabling, like 4K media streaming on the go and high-speed online gaming should become a reality. But we suspect it'll be another good eight months before 5G adoption really picks up pace. µ