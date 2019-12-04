Google founders Page and Brin step back from Alphabet lead

GOOGLE HAS entered a new phase of life, following the announcement that its founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin are to step down from their roles at the top of the business.

The two boffins were Chief Executive and President of Google's parent company Alphabet, but following the departures, it's Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai who will fill the void, expanding his role to the wider company.

In a blog post, the pair explain:

"With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it's the natural time to simplify our management structure. We've never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company."

The slight paradox here is that by bringing the Google and Alphabet CEO roles together, the company is effectively bringing the alignment of the two companies back together, making it a little bewildering as to why they're separate in the first place.

The real reasons are that of accounting and accountability, but it just feels like Google wants to realign as much as it can get away with without bringing anti-trust accusations to the table.

Sundar Pichai said:

"I want to be clear that this transition won't affect the Alphabet structure or the work we do day to day. I will continue to be very focused on Google and the deep work we're doing to push the boundaries of computing and build a more helpful Google for everyone. At the same time, I'm excited about Alphabet and its long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology."

Although Page and Brin are quitting their active role at Alphabet, the pair will retain their places on the board of directors, freeing them up for other things, but without the risk of losing control of their baby. μ