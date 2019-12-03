Apple has officially gobbled up Intel's modem chip business

Was the deal signed on an iPad? We don't know and don't care

APPLE HAS NOW GOT ITS immaculately designed claws on Intel's mobile modem chip business, potentially signalling an end to its close relationship with Qualcomm.

Intel has been in the process of offloading its modem chip business to Apple for a while, but now the deal, valued at roughly $1bn, has been done.

"As previously disclosed, this transaction enables Intel to focus on developing technology for 5G networks while retaining the option to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, such as PCs, internet of things devices and autonomous vehicles," said Intel in one of the briefest announcements it has ever put out.

This should free up the chipmaker to not only concentrate on working with MediaTek to bring 5G modem chips for laptops and desktops to market, but to also concentrate on its Core chip business; we're still waiting on 10-nanometre desktop processors after all.

As for Apple, it could finally start sourcing its own modem chips rather than use those made by Qualcomm. Even though the two companies have ended their long-standing spat, we reckon Apple will be quite happy to move away from the company.

We rather hope Jony Ive is brought back into the fold next iPhone launch to wax earnestly how the A14 Telonic modem chip is the most beautifully designed semiconductor made from the ground up.

It's also pretty on-brand for Apple to take such tech in-house, as it did that with its A-series chips, which now only use ARM-based instruction sets rather than Cortex-derived designs.

Apple has yet to make its own MacBook chips, but then that's quite a big task and maybe we're still a few years away from it revealing any such plans.

As for Qualcomm, it has taken a load of seemingly random tech media types off to Hawaii under the pretence of work; the INQUIRER's invite must have got lost in the post, either that or Qualcomm is scared that we actually understand enough about chips to poke fun at it if it does a whoopsie.

But then we also have actual proper work to do; those puns and irreverent paragraphs aren't going to write themselves. µ