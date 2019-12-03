Mozilla announces updates to Firefox on desktop, mobile and even in beta

OPEN SOURCE WIZARDS at The Mozilla Foundation have taken the covers off the next editions of its Firefox browser and a bunch of updates for the ecosystem.

Let's start off with the newest stable build, and the big headline this month is the arrival of picture-in-picture, due in early January. It does exactly what it sounds like; if you're watching a video (say, on YouTube), you can make the video window "pop-out" leaving you free to surf away while it keeps on playing. Handy for multitaskers.

The other big news is a major update to the mobile version which is now available in beta. The release is the second to run on Mozilla's proprietary GeckoView engine and the last major update before a stable release in the first half of 2020.

Most notable is that the Enhanced Tracking Protection which has been at the centre of the evolution of the desktop browser has come to mobile, meaning you can browse, knowing all your privacy preferences are on by default. Mozilla notes that it will be rolling out this feature with ‘Strict' as its default setting - more stringent than the Desktop.

Also new is the arrival of a truncated version of the Site Protection report, which shows you exactly what trackers and other nasties you're being protected from, and a customisable search widget to add to the home screen.

There's also a sharing tab, which lets you send a tab, or even all your tabs, to a desktop instance of Firefox for further work at a keyboard (or whatever).

Finally this month, there's a new update to the Firefox Private Network Beta, which is Firefox's implementation of DNS-over-HTTPS - likely to be one of the main features to come to all major browsers during 2020 - whether governments and specifically Priti Patel likes it or not. μ