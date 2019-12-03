Microsoft tweaks the build number for Windows 10's next update

MICROSOFT HAS tweaked its numbering scheme for Windows 10, allowing it to catch up with the slipping timetable of releases.

We'd expected the Spring Update (assuming that's what it's called) of Windows 10 to be called Build 2003. That's because the year is "20" and the month would have been March, or "03".

That was before the dreaded Build 1809 (September 18, in theory) which caused so many issues that it had to be withdrawn and reissued a month later.

Since then, the timescales for releases have slipped (the most recent version, the November 2019 Update, aka 1909, was actually 1911) and Microsoft has taken action.

Perhaps as much in hope as in expectation, the next build of Windows 10 will actually be (drumroll) 2004. Avoiding the obvious will also mean that there's no confusion with Windows Server 2003, which is still knocking about, despite Redmond's best efforts to force sysadmins to upgrade.

Just to be clear - the build number (19033) and external codename (2004) separate from the version number, which will remain the same - 20H1 - or "first half of 2020". We know, it's as confusing as holy hell.

For Microsoft Insiders, this is pretty sweet news, because it means they'll be getting their first look at a development build. On the Slow Ring, we're expecting it to be 19H1, but Fast Ring insiders will probably skip on to 19H2.

Having said that, the 19H2 build is likely to follow this year's pattern and be more like a ‘service pack'. If that's the case, at this stage, there's going to be very little difference between the two builds anyway.

The Spring update is always the biggie anyway,

19H1 is already trailing some tasty tweaks - including the ability to limit the bandwidth being used by Windows Update, cloud-reinstallation of your operating system, the updated Linux kernel, and lots of tweaks to create a new Tablet mode, ahead of the release of its next generation of Surface devices. μ