Apple's next iPad Pro could have a mini-LED display

APPLE'S NEXT WAVE of iPad Pros and late-2020 MacBook Pros could come with mini-LED rather than LCD Retina displays.

We say 'could' as this is yet another prediction from analyst and Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo, via a research note seen by 9to5Mac.

Kuo has been ogling his Cupertino crystal ball again and reiterated his prediction that Apple will make the shift to mini-LED display panels next year. The tech offers similar advantages to OLED over traditional LCD panels in terms of wider dynamic range and colour gamut and greater contrast, only without the risk of burn-in associated with OLED panels.

We first got a glimpse at mini-LED screens from Samsung's The Wall TV. So we'd hazard a guess that Sammy's display arm could be the one that'll provide Apple with such screens, as it already cranks out OLED displays for the iPhone 11 Pro.

Kuo reckons the mini-LED tech will pop up in the next-gen iPad Pro first with four to six products making use of the display tech over the coming years.

Mini-LED screens aren't likely to be cheap, so that's probably why they're expected to pop up in Apple's most expensive tech. Dusting off our own crystal ball, we reckon the next wave on non-Pro iPads will still use LCD screens.

Kuo often gets his Apple predictions right, and going down the mini-LED route would certainly mean Apple could bring something a bit different to the market. We don't feel it's really done that of late.

As for early 2020, Kuo hasn't said much on that in his latest research note.

But we expect to see a refreshed MacBook Pro 13, notably with Intel's 10th-gen Ice Lake or Comet Lake processors and the new scissor key mechanism seen in the MacBook Pro 16; we had a little go on one of those and were rather impressed at the new keyboard. There are even murmurs that the next entry-level MacBook Pro could even have a 14in display thanks to some bezel-shrinking action from Cupertino's finest.

But for the time being, we'll just have to wait and see. Hopefully, Apple will pull something special out of the bag for next year,like Microsoft did with its Surface Neo and Duo. µ