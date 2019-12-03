AWS creates an AI keyboard to teach coders how machines think

TAX DODGING TECH GIANT Amazon has created a new tool to teach coders to make the most of AI.

The AWS DeepComposer is a 32-key USB keyboard that plugs into your computer and gives you two octaves (you've got to allow for sharps and flats, you see) and either uses it as a regular MIDI keyboard, or engages the artificial intelligence to create something for you based on a pre-recorded sample, then tweaked to one of four genres - classical, jazz, pop or rock.

Explains Julien Simon of AWS: "Machine learning (ML) requires quite a bit of math, computer science, code, and infrastructure. These topics are exceedingly important but to a lot of aspiring ML developers, they look overwhelming and sometimes, dare I say it, boring.

Testify.

Users can either use the physical keyboard, as they become available or if you just can't wait, you can join the preview programme now and use a virtual keyboard.

Once you've created your masterpiece, all you need do is press a few buttons and it's uploaded to Soundcloud for all to hear (particularly good as Soundcloud has recently upped its free storage limit). Alternatively, you can save it as an MP3 or MIDI file.

AWS DeepComposer uses a type of machine learning called General Adversarial Networks (GAN), which is also in use at Facebook. This works through an agent within the neural network which produces adversarial results - random answers, usually wrong, allowing the machine to learn the difference between something that follows the rules and something that doesn't.

That's the INQ explanation, anyway - if you want to learn more about GANs, there are bound to be plenty of books in your local library.

In the example AWS give, the AI manages to make Beethoven's ‘Ode to Joy' sound like Elton John's 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' and we're not really sure what that does for the advancement of science, but we're sure somebody will think of something. μ