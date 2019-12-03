LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Europol has taken down more than 30,000 piracy websites as part of a global operation dubbed 'In Our Sites X' (IOS X).

The agency proudly announced on Monday that it shuttered 30,506 domain names for distributing counterfeit and pirated items as part of the joint global operation between law enforcement authorities from the EU and the United States.

The domains were used for selling various pirated products and services, as well as counterfeit goods, including but not limited to "counterfeit pharmaceuticals and pirated movies, illegal television streaming, music, software, electronics, and other bogus products."

During the 18-country-backed investigation, officials arrested three suspects, seized 26,000 luxury products including clothes and perfumes, many hardware devices and 363 litres of alcoholic beverages, roughly the amount the INQ team will drink at tonight's pub quiz.

They cyber cops also identified and froze more than €150,000 in several bank accounts and online payment platforms.

"The operation is the result of the comprehensive approach which Europol follows with the aim of making the internet a safer place for consumers, by getting even more countries and private sector partners to participate in this operation and providing referrals," the Europol adds.

The IOS operation first launched n 2014, with the aim of "making the internet a safer place for consumers, by getting even more countries and private sector partners to participate in this operation and providing referrals."

Last year, as part of the IOS initiative, a joint operation led by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) saw the shutdown of more than one million copyright-infringing website domain names selling counterfeit automotive parts, electrical components, personal care items and other fake goods. µ