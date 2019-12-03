Apple will face class-action over bork-prone butterfly keyboards

Apple has failed to throw out a lawsuit over borked MacBook keyboards

APPLE HAS FAILED to throw out a class-action lawsuit in California over its bork-prone butterfly keyboard design.

The lawsuit was first filed back in May 2018, with pissed off MacBook owners arguing that reliability issues make Apple's butterfly keyboard "inoperable and unsuitable for its ordinary and intended use". They also allege that Apple knew that the delicate nature of the mechanism was prone to premature failure, but didn't provide an "effective fix".

"Apple failed to disclose that the keyboard is defective, and this information would have been important to Plaintiffs' decision to purchase a MacBook," the lawsuit states.

In a ruling on Monday, US District Judge Edward Davila dismissed Apple's attempts to throw out the lawsuit as the firm's troubleshooting program did not provide an "effective fix" for MacBook design defects or fully compensate customers for their out-of-pocket expenses while seeking repairs.

"Plaintiffs sufficiently allege they have suffered an injury-in-fact: Apple's alleged failure to repair the defective keyboards, including through the Program, has caused a concrete, particularized, and actual injury to each Plaintiff," Davila wrote in the opinion, reported by Reuters.

"Plaintiffs sufficiently plead that the Program is ineffective in remedying the allegedly defective design of the butterfly keyboards.

Benjamin Johns, a lawyer representing the customers, said in a statement that he was pleased the court allowed the lawsuit - which covers MacBook and MacBook Pro models introduced since 2015 - to continue.

Apple had argued that the plaintiffs hadn't participated in its repair programs and thus couldn't prove it didn't do enough to fix their laptops.

"The Program is an appropriate remedy under the CLRA because Plaintiffs can have their keyboards fixed free of charge and/or receive a refund for repair expenses if Plaintiffs paid to have their keyboards repaired," it argued.

However, the firm recently binned its butterfly mechanism and replaced it instead with a 'Magic Keyboard' that adopts a new, and presumably more reliable scissor-switch mechanism. µ