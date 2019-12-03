AMD's CPU sales surge in Germany, leaving Intel in the dust

AMD IS TROUNCING Intel when it comes to CPU sales in Germany, outselling its rival five to one.

At least that's going off the sales figures of German retailer Mindfactory, which claims AMD flogged 25,000 processors in November, while Intel only shifted 5,000.

With Mindfactory's figures - hat tip to the chip chasers at WCCFTech - AMD is looking like the swinging d**k of the CPU market in Germany.

This surge in sales is down to the success of the third-generation Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, which tap into AMD's Zen 2 architecture and bring with them improvements in performance, efficiency and instructions per clock.

As AMD also sells its chips for an average cheaper price than Intel's CPUs, it accounted for 77 per cent of all the total revenue generated from the processors Mindfactory sold. FYI, Mindfacroty is one of Germany's biggest retailers of computer parts, so its figures hold some clout.

However, this claim of AMD laying smackdown on Intel is based on but one retailer's figures.

AMD certainly seems to be selling more silicon squares than before, but Intel is by no means on the brink of failure; pretty much all the major laptops have its latest chips front and centre.

Nevertheless, Team Red's strong sales results in Mindfactory are indicative of how much of a comeback it's made over the past couple of years, and how the Ryzen 3000-series chips are proper contenders to Intel's Core line-up.

Intel is still ticking along in the data centre arena, though AMD looks to challenge it there. But we reckon the chipmaker is definitely feeling the pressure from AMD in the consumer PC area, especially after it seemed to have lowered its chip prices to see off competition from Team Red.

The sooner Intel can get its tenth-gen desktop CPUs out into the wild, the better, as they could swing back at AMD's surge in success. µ