Vatican priest spins-up 'less toxic' Minecraft server

GOD BOTHERING CITY-STATE The Vatican has launched an initiative aimed at making the world of gaming just that bit nicer.

Father Robert Ballecer, a former tech blogger turned God-lover, decided he wanted to combine his two big passions and asked his Twitter followers (all 23,000 of them) what game he should create a server for. Minecraft won with 64 per cent, and so the server at minecraft.digitaljesuit.com was born.

Ballecer's aim is to create something a bit less ‘toxic' than many of the mainstream servers out there.

"You can invite people who want to be creative, who don't want to be toxic, and you create an environment in which people can express themselves and build up a relationship," he said. "And the relationship thing is the most important part. That's ultimately what I want to do with the server."

Here's the thing. Very few people set up a server for anything, expecting it to become riddled with unpleasantness. In fact, many servers for games such as GTA V, have specific servers for people who want to be antisocial or push the game to the limits.

You can never weed out all the reprobates, so we're expecting Father Ballecer to spend a lot of time playing whack-a-mole with bad actors determined to spoil the fun.

All joking aside (ok, most joking aside), we're looking forward to seeing what this new band of moralistic Minecrafters come up with. Who knows? Maybe it will become a Second Life for those who wish to live on a more spiritual plain - a chance to start again and rebuild society to better reflect the pastoral needs and wants of its parishioners.

Alternatively, maybe it'll be a bunch of badly constructed buildings and that one guy in the corner who hasn't worked out the controls yet and has spent the last 15 minutes trying to run into a tree*.

You've got to admire his spirit, though. μ

*unless that's just God and he's moving in a mysterious way. That'd explain a lot.