Facebook launches tool that transfers your pics to Google Photos

BASTION OF PRIVACY Facebook has launched a tool to liberate your media stored on the platform.

The new Transfer Tool, currently testing with users in Ireland, allows you to copy or move all your photos and videos posted to Facebook into Google Photos.

And if you think that's unlikely, we'll tell you another.

The data will all be transferred using end-to-end encryption (we know, right?) and require a password to be entered on both sites. It's part of the Data Transfer Project - a common standard and protocol for end-users to take control of their data.

Although many of the big tech firms are already taking part, this is the first tool to break cover, and the fact that it's from Facebook is both a shock and a logical step - after all, who needs to do some privacy PR more than any other big tech brand?

Facebook burbles excitedly: "At Facebook, we believe that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. That's the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation."

The Facebook Transfer Tool can be found in the menus of your account, if it is available - but remember right now that only means users in Ireland. A full international roll-out based on feedback from this trial will occur sometime next year.

Facebook plans to roll out integration with other services in the future, such as Flickr and Apple Photos, giving you a consistent way of shifting your loyalties whilst keeping your memories.

Given the festive season and the fact that there'll be people in the world that have been waiting for a reason to extract all their photos and leave Facebook, we can only conclude that sometimes, turkeys really do vote for Christmas. μ