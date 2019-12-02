If you're buying a phone in China, you'll need to get your face scanned

As you can see, we just bought a new phone

CROCKERY-BASED LANDMASS China has tightened the regulations over mobile phone contracts to include facial recognition and it's so creepy we're actively cringing.

The ruling, which came into force on Sunday, means that all new mobile phone contracts taken out will require a face scan to verify they are the same person on their government ID.

This is something that China has been purring will "protect legitimate rights", but apparently requires completely decimating others, with surveillance being legendarily prevalent.

The rules represent the latest in a long line of facial recognition japes being used in the country. Most notable, of course, is its use in the country's ‘social credit' system, which can lead to being shunned from polite society for anti-social behaviour.

Elsewhere it has been used to assess engagement levels of children at school, and to prove online identity before using a website.

The idea is pretty much win-win-win for China. As well as the opportunity to claim the moral high ground and curry favour amongst citizens, it will (and let's face it, this is the rub) allow the country to build up a database of citizens and keep a closer eye on them.

But third of all - all these pictures will make an unrivalled library of training data to improve facial recognition in the country's computer systems.

Facial recognition systems are only ever as good as the information they have been trained with, and as such - what better way to train a system designed to keep tabs on people, than with the images of the exact people it is supposed to be helping keep an eye on.

The government currently has 117 million CCTV cameras installed. Compare that to the UK, where we currently have around six million, but we're 39 times smaller in landmass.

By the end of 2020 though, we will lose our title as ‘most surveilled nation' as China pushes to install another 400 million cameras. Time to start growing that beard.

China has some of the most advanced facial recognition tech firms in the world. Unsurprisingly, many of them sit with Huawei on the US's 'Entity List'. μ