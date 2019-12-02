Google looks set to be clobbered by EU antitrust action, again

And once that's done, they'll be after Apple Maps for the size of their pins

GOOGLE IS ONE of the few entities in the universe that has had more flack from the European Union than Nigel Fridge.

After being clobbered for billions across multiple antitrust suits over the last few years, you'd think it might be off the hook, but nope - it's looking like another suit is in the offing.

According to a Reuters source, the European Commission (EC) is looking into the way that Google collects user data, and that could well mean another clobbering.

The EU is particularly interested in what, how and why data is being collected by Alphabet, Google's parent company, as well as the Big G itself.

"The Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google's practices relating to Google's collection and use of data," the watchdog said. "The preliminary investigation is ongoing,"

According to EC the next episode (aww Jehh) will focus on local search, online ads, online targeting, login services, browsers and…. "others". So pretty much everything, then.

Based on the size of the previous awards, handed down by Grim Reaper of Tech, Margrethe Vestager, European Competition Commissioner and Google Sceptic, there's every chance that if Google is clobbered again, it would take the total number of billions that Google has been fined by Europe into double figures.

Google says that all its data is used to improve services and that users can download, read, and delete their data whenever they want, so you know… like… get over it.

This is the latest blow to big tech at a time when governments are rolling back on their support of the rich and powerful of Silicon Valley.

In addition to the EU investigations, the US Government is currently undertaking a massive investigation into the big tech firms, with some even calling for the likes of Facebook to be broken up altogether. μ