Google's Looker takeover faces UK competition probe

THE COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (CMA) is preparing to probe Google's $2.6bn takeover of analytics outfit looker.

The competition watchdog confirmed to the INQUIRER on Monday that it is inviting comments on the planned acquisition over concerns that a merger of the two companies would harm competition in the UK's cloud computing market.

The CMA says that "any interested party" has until 20 December to submit comment on the deal.

Google's all-cash Looker acquisition was announced back in June. At $2.6bn, it's the company's third-largest purchase in its 21-year history and the biggest since it scooped up Nest for $3.2bn back in 2014.

"We're very excited to announce that Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Looker, a unified platform for business intelligence, data applications, and embedded analytics," Thomas Kurian, head of Google's cloud biz, said at the time.

"The addition of Looker to Google Cloud will help us offer customers a more complete analytics solution from ingesting data to visualising results and integrating data and insights into their daily workflows," he added.

"It will also help us deliver industry-specific analytics solutions in our key verticals, whether that's supply chain analytics in retailing; media analytics in entertainment; or healthcare analytics at a global scale."

Santa Cruz-based Looker, which describes itself as a "business intelligence software and big data analytics platform", was formed in 2012 and has since built-up a 1,700-strong customer base that includes the likes of Amazon, IBM, Kickstarter, Sony and Spotify.

The new deal, if approved, will see Looker join Google Cloud division, which currently ranks third after Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure market. µ